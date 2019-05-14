JONES, Brian Athol:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 11, 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Ruth, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Warren and Penny, Dale and Sandy, Grant and Georgie, much loved grandy of Emily, Leah and Annabel; Carter and Liam. Special thanks to the Oncology and Palliative Care Teams at Christchurch Hospital, and Dr Lucy Henry and staff at Ngaio Marsh who cared for Brian. Your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Jones c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service will be held at The Grove, 105 Early Valley Road, Tai Tapu, on Friday, May 17, at 1.00pm. At Brian's request dress code is casual please.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019