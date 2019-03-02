HENLEY, Brian William:
On March 1, 2019, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Naomi, loved Dad of Diana, Trish, Jojo, William, Dallas, Hunter, and Sasha, and dearly loved Grandad of his many grandchildren, loved son of Ett and the late Bill, and loved brother and uncle. In Brian's memory you are invited to bring a single garden flower to place on the casket during the service. Messages may be sent to the Henley family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, on Tuesday, March 5, at 12noon.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019