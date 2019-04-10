Acknowledgment

CREAGH, Brian Martin:

October 16, 1929 -

March 2, 2019

Joyce and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, baking, visits, kind words of comfort, and to all who came to Brian's celebration of life. This was appreciated by us all. Many thanks to the staff at Dixon House, district nurses, St John Ambulance, medical staff at Greymouth and Ward 10 in Christchurch, who have cared for Brian in the last few years. Please accept this as our personal thanks and sorry if we have missed anyone.



