CREAGH, Brian Martin:

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Dixon House, Greymouth, dearly loved husband of Joyce, much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Cheryl, Dee and Arthur, Lynne and Murray, Garry and Joy, Julie and Will, and Paul and Bronwyn, loved grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. In his 90th year.

Rest In Peace

Messages to 3 Ohau Street, Dobson. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to St John would be appreciated and could be made at the church. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 2.30pm, followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery.

