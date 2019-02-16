CRAW, Brian Malcolm:
With deep sadness we announce the passing of Brian, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, on February 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Helene and Grant Jeffreys, Stephanie and Murray Bond, and Carleen and the late David Thomson, treasured Poppa of Martin and Ella, Blair and Ella, Simon and the late Susan, and Ian and Lucy; Josephine and Mitchell, Andrew, Georgina and Todd; Chelsea, and Ivan, and Morgan, great-Poppa of Isabella, and Lillian; Isla; Quinn, Darcy, and Arthur. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Craw, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019