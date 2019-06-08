COX, Dr Brian Thomas:
On June 7, 2019, died peacefully surrounded by family in his home, in South New Brighton, Christchurch, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Jenny - his true Gemini soulmate, previous wife Myfanwy, father of Victoria, Thomas, and Josephine, and the best Grandad ever to Mila, Leif, Frankie, Stella, Pablo and Santiago.
We love you
and we'll miss you forever.
Thank you to Dr John Cook and the team at Nurse Maude. Donations to Dogwatch may be made at the service. Messages to the Cox family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch. A colourful service for Brian will be held in the North New Brighton Community Hall, 93 Marine Parade, New Brighton, on Monday, June 10, at 11.30am. All welcome, colourful attire preferred.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019