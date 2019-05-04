Brian CANDY

CANDY, Brian Leslie:
11.12.1943 - 25. 4.2019
On April 25, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Raelene, 'GR8 DAD' of Rhonda, Dean, Sharlene, Scott, Rebecca and Sam Hubbard, and Dianne, also father of Adrian, and Adam (Taranaki). The best granddad to all of his grandchildren. Brian will be at his home from Monday, May 6, until Saturday, May 11, family and friends are welcome to visit. Please contact 022 081 7418 if requiring the address details. The Service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, May 11, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

