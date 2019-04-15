Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On April 12, 2019, at his home. Much loved husband and best friend of the late Colleen – now reunited together. Much loved father and father-in-law of Terralane and Brian, Darryl and Josephine, and Kerry and Lisa. Adored grandfather to Sarno and Jean, Leome and Michelle, Samuel and Jessica, Kevin and Fiona, Connor, Caitlin; and great-grandchildren Evie and Dante.

A life lived to the full with kindness and love.

The Funeral Service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry form London or Whitmore Street, Christchurch on Thursday, April 18, at 1.00pm. Private interment to follow. At Brian's request, you're invited to bring a single flower from your garden to place on his casket.







