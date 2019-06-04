Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Brent Kenneth (Ginge):

Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 53 years. Dearly loved husband of Nicola, proud and devoted father of Matthew, Caitlin, Samuel, and Shosahna, much loved son of Ken and the late Bev, loved brother of the late Graeme (Ham), greatly loved by his extended family, and loved, admired and respected by all those who knew him.

"Everything I do, I do for you."

Special thanks to the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful kindness and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brent Stevenson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ginge's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, June 7, at 2.00pm. Private interment thereafter.







