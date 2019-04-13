MARTYN, Brent Alan:
Passed away suddenly, aged 63 years. A beautiful man and loving father to Kiel. Dearly loved son of Carol, and brother to Greg (deceased), Philip, Mark, and Craig (deceased). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brent Martyn, 4/448 Prestons Road, Christchurch 8083. Brent's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Brent's life, to be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, April 18, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019