(nee Greenall):

Suddenly, at Dunedin Hospital on March 13, 2019; aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Tom, a loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Michael, Juliann, Christine and Steve Blanchard, Sean and Dorothy, a cherished Nana of Gavin; Phillip, Anita, and Natalie; Grant, and Caitlin. A farewell Mass and service for Brenda will be held on Monday, March 18 at 11.00am in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Colonsay Street, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence Rural Health Centre would be appreciated and may be left at Brenda's service. Messages to 6 Annan Street, Lawrence 9532.

FAHEY, Brenda Mary(nee Greenall):Suddenly, at Dunedin Hospital on March 13, 2019; aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Tom, a loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Michael, Juliann, Christine and Steve Blanchard, Sean and Dorothy, a cherished Nana of Gavin; Phillip, Anita, and Natalie; Grant, and Caitlin. A farewell Mass and service for Brenda will be held on Monday, March 18 at 11.00am in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Colonsay Street, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence Rural Health Centre would be appreciated and may be left at Brenda's service. Messages to 6 Annan Street, Lawrence 9532.Doug NesbitFuneral Services LtdBalclutha & Milton Published in The Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

