Acknowledgment

HARTMANN, Bodo:

Helen, Michele, Erica, Carl and families would liketo express their sincere appreciation to everyone for their help and support since Dad's passing. To all those who sent flowers, cards, brought food and baking, phoned, visited, and the many who joined us at Dad's funeral, thank you. To the staff from Barrington Medical Centre, Christchurch Hospital, St John and Nurse Maude, thank you for your exceptional care of Dad over the years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks to you all.



