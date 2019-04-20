Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



10.05.1932 - 17.04.2019

Bodo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at home, with his family by his side. Beloved husband and best friend of Helen, loved father and father-in-law of Kathryn (Deceased), Chris, Michele, Steven, Erica, Ricky, Carl and Kate. Adored Grandad, Papa, Opa and Poppa of Christopher, Liam, Joshua, Jonah, Ari, Poppy and Willow. Much loved brother of Ilse (Germany). Sincere thanks to all medical personnel who have looked after Bodo over the past few years. Messages may be addressed to the Hartmann family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bhartmann1704. A Celebration of Bodo's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Tuesday, April 23, at 1.00pm.







