FREW, Blanche May
(nee Ramsbottom-Isherwood):
On June 16, 2019, at Christchurch Public Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Graham, dearly loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Jenny and Peter Browne, Karen and Julian Odering, Angela and Mark McPherson, the late Robert, and the late Bruce. Loved and cherished Nana of Robert and Amanda; Michael and Lauren, Bridgette, Laura and Matthew; Amelia and Liv, Alex and Simone, Lydia, and Jamie; Blake, and Bryce; Danielle and Fred, and Paulette and Matt. Much loved great-Nana of Amelia, Charlotte, Jackson, and Georgia; Amanda, Indie, and Georgia; Freddy; Ashton, and Coen. Beloved sister of Lola Bowman and family. Messages to 62 Stourbridge St, Christchurch 8024. A private cremation has been held, followed by a gathering of family and friends on Saturday.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in The Press on June 18, 2019