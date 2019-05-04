Billy ALABONE

  • "ALABONE, Billy: Billy, go well and enjoy the adventure...."
    - Billy ALABONE
    Published in: The Press
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
ALABONE, Billy:
20.03.1941 - 28.04.2019
At Christchurch, aged 78 years. Loved and cherished son of Jessie and the late Percy (Bill) Alabone. Cherished brother of the late Diana Thea and late brother-in-law of Trevor Malcolm Clemence. Uncle of Suzanne, Paulette, Brenda, David, Thea, Heather and Jeanie, and great-uncle to 15 and great-great-uncle to 8. Billy is remembered by his family and friends for his sense of fun, singing and gregariousness. A valued late longstanding employee of Ballantynes Department store. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the Alabone Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545.

"A good man"

A Private Funeral for Billy will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, May 6, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on May 4, 2019
