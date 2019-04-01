BRAMLEY, Billie:
On March 30, 2019, aged 98 years, peacefully at Wesley Care Rest Home. Dearly loved mother of Jillian (Australia), and Philip, and sister of the late Thelma Dick, Pearl Brundell, Betty Minty, and Peter Wylie, all of Oamaru. Messages c/- Bramley family, PO Box 35046, Christchurch. A celebration of Billie's life will be held at Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Centre, 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019