MARSHALL, Bill
(Thomas William Edward):
On June 11, 2019. Passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Muriel, much loved father of Scott Marshall, Brett Marshall, and Leigh O'Brien, father-in-law of Bevan O'Brien, adored grandfather of Cassidy, Fynn; Amelia, Laura; Sienna, and Grace, beloved family treasure of Noeline and Tom Cummings, Mary and Zac Paki, Kirsty Hart, Faye Johnstone, and Brooke Marshall, and notorious joke teller to all. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Public Hospital and the St John's team. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Marshall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cholmondeley Children's Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 17, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2019