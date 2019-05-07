SHEARER,
Beverly Ann (Bev):
Passed peacefully at Christchurch on May 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Ian, loved and loving mum of Angela and Tony, Glenda and Daniel, and David and Stacey. Loved and treasured Nana of Austin, Ruby, Zeke, Asher, Campian, Maddox, Darcy, and Indi. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Robert, and the late Ross, loved sister-in-law of Derek and Daphne, Ailsa and Colin, Donalda and Donald, Cleve and Dinah, and Neil and Andrea, and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages can be forwarded to the Shearer Family, c/- 19 London Street Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from May 7 to May 8, 2019