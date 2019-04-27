Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley WASHINGTON. View Sign Death Notice



Beverley Anne

(nee Coombes):

On April 21, 2019, at Ballarat Care Home, Rangiora. Loved daughter of the late Christopher and Annie Coombes (nee Ferguson). Loved wife of the late Graham Washington, and the late John Duffield, and loved mother of Steven, and Rachael Duffield. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Barbara James (nee Coombes) and the late John James. Loved aunt of Jason and Julie James, and Shelley James and Peter Cameron, and a much loved great-auntie Bev of Bridie and Grace James, and Charles and Lachie Cameron-James.

Now at Rest

A Private Cremation has taken place. Messages to 243 West Belt, Rangiora 7400.







Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019

