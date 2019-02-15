JEFFERY,
|
Beverley Elizabeth
(nee Ross):
On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Garry, mother of Glynis, mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Nicola, Stephen and Jo, Grandma of Lauren and Fraser, and Toby and Morgan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Beverley Jeffery, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. By request, in lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, February 18, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019