Beverley Daphne (Bev):

On February 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loving mum of Matea, and the late Tony, loving nanny of her moko Ngahina, Mihiroa, Tasman; and Morgan, and loving great-nanny of Tilly, Akuhata, and Keita, loved sister of Dennis (deceased), Ross, and Murray. Many thanks to the staff of Bishop Selwyn for their devoted care of Bev. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bev Gillies, c/- PO Box 111, Lyttelton 8841. The Service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, Linwood, on Monday, February 18, at 11.00am.







