CROFTS, Beverley Ann:

On February 14, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian for 58 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Paul Ward, Geoffrey and Annette Crofts, Kevin and Karen Crofts, and Christine and Hamish Binnie. Loving Nana of Jeremy, Zane, Melissa, Emma, Steven, Cameron, Brandon, Taylor, and Jackson. A loving great-grandmother. Loved sister of Jim Haines (Australia) and the late Stan, Brian, and Russell Haines. Messages to the Crofts family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Thanks to all Bev's friends and those who cared for Bev at Palm Grove and Nurse Maude Hospital. The Funeral Service for Beverley will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, February 20, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.







CROFTS, Beverley Ann:On February 14, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian for 58 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Paul Ward, Geoffrey and Annette Crofts, Kevin and Karen Crofts, and Christine and Hamish Binnie. Loving Nana of Jeremy, Zane, Melissa, Emma, Steven, Cameron, Brandon, Taylor, and Jackson. A loving great-grandmother. Loved sister of Jim Haines (Australia) and the late Stan, Brian, and Russell Haines. Messages to the Crofts family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Thanks to all Bev's friends and those who cared for Bev at Palm Grove and Nurse Maude Hospital. The Funeral Service for Beverley will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, February 20, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019

