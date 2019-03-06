BOWBYES, Beverley:
On March 5, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Diana and Barry Calvert (both deceased), and John and Di Bowbyes, much loved aunt of John, and Ann Calvert; Gair, Haydn, and Kristian Bowbyes, and their families. Dearly loved by John and Christine Blanken, and her many close friends. The Family would like to give special thanks to Nurse Maude for all their ongoing care and support, and to the staff of Parklands Hospital for their love and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Beverley Bowbyes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Beverley's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019