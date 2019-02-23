WATSON,
On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Betty slipped away peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, aged 91 years. She was the dearly loved wife of the late Doug for 52 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Bob, Ian and Trish. Betty was an adored sister of Bryan (deceased) and Ian Smith. She is loved and respected by her 5 grandchildren, Matt, Ben, Mark Claire and Chris, and her 5 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Watson Family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013, or www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/watsonbim1602 In accordance with Betty's wishes a private funeral has taken place.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019