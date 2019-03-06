Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Betty Elaine (nee Taylor):

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, dearly loved wife of the late Vincent, loved mother of Jenny and Noel, Maurice and Alana, (and the late Nola), Jeff and Denise, Daphne and Tony, Dave, Pam and Terry, and the late Donna, Andy and Tanya. Adored Nana to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Gardiner Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Betty will be held at St Albans Baptist Church, McFaddens Road, St Albans, Christchurch, on Friday, March 8, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Avonhead Cemetery, Hawthornden Road.

Hebrews, 13-5

"I will never leave you

or forsake you"







