Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at Dunedin Hospital, on April 2, 2019, after a short illness. Much loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law to Jared and Michaela. A proud nanny to Daisy and Mila. A lifetime friend to Gary Browne. Past owner of the Studholme Hotel and the Wheatsheaf Tavern. Mum is going to be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service celebrating Betty's life will be held at Waimate A&P Showgrounds, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate, on Monday 8 April 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. Messages to Jared Browne c/- 58 Harris St, Waimate.

Published in The Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
