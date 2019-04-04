ARMSTRONG, Betty:
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, peacefully at The Oaks, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Bruce Milmine (Oamaru), Pam and Will Hutchinson (Nelson), and the late Brian, loved grandma of Simon and Nadine, Belinda, Tim and Paula; Blair, Andy, Ruth and Al, Michael and Loretta, loved great-grandma of her 8 great-grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Betty by the staff at The Oaks and Dr Tony Stoop. Messages to the Armstrong family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Betty will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, April 8, at 11.00am. Interment thereafter at Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019