Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
ROBERTSON,
Beryl Maude (nee Diamanti):
Of Blenheim. Passed away on May 24, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved Mum of Lynda, John and Andrew. Cherished Gran of Rebecca, Morgan, Shaun and Scott. Loving mother-in-law of Anna, Liane and John. Treasured aunty of Denise.
"Much loved, always remembered, forever missed".
Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybay funeralservices.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marlborough Historical Society, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, May 28, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press on May 27, 2019
