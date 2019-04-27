NOTTINGHAM, Beryl Vera:
On April 22, 2019, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home; aged 82 years. Loved daughter of Ernie and Alice (both deceased), sister of Trevor and Mildred (both deceased). Loving auntie of Kevin, Gary (deceased), Lois, and Joy, and a great-aunt of Jordan and Marc. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Beryl by the staff at Middlepark Rest Home. A special thank you to Mike for his care and support of Beryl. Messages to the Nottingham family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A funeral service for Beryl will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Monday, April 29, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019