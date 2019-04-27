Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl NOTTINGHAM. View Sign Death Notice



On April 22, 2019, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home; aged 82 years. Loved daughter of Ernie and Alice (both deceased), sister of Trevor and Mildred (both deceased). Loving auntie of Kevin, Gary (deceased), Lois, and Joy, and a great-aunt of Jordan and Marc. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Beryl by the staff at Middlepark Rest Home. A special thank you to Mike for his care and support of Beryl. Messages to the Nottingham family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A funeral service for Beryl will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Monday, April 29, at 1.30pm.







NOTTINGHAM, Beryl Vera:On April 22, 2019, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home; aged 82 years. Loved daughter of Ernie and Alice (both deceased), sister of Trevor and Mildred (both deceased). Loving auntie of Kevin, Gary (deceased), Lois, and Joy, and a great-aunt of Jordan and Marc. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Beryl by the staff at Middlepark Rest Home. A special thank you to Mike for his care and support of Beryl. Messages to the Nottingham family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A funeral service for Beryl will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Monday, April 29, at 1.30pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers