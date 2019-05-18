HUGHEY, Beryl Faith:
On May 9, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved and adored Mum of Adrienne and Katrina and loved mother-in-law of Philip and David. Dearest Nanny of Brad and Hannah, Olivia and Andy, Jaimee and Shannon; Anna and Sam, Curt and Kirsten, Garet and Gemma. Great-Grandmother of Hunter, Alice, Levi, Mia, Summer, Chloe, Ella, Pippa, Louie and Georgie. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Radius Hawthorne for their wonderful care and support.
"In our hearts forever"
At Beryl's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Hughey family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019