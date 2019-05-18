Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On May 9, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved and adored Mum of Adrienne and Katrina and loved mother-in-law of Philip and David. Dearest Nanny of Brad and Hannah, Olivia and Andy, Jaimee and Shannon; Anna and Sam, Curt and Kirsten, Garet and Gemma. Great-Grandmother of Hunter, Alice, Levi, Mia, Summer, Chloe, Ella, Pippa, Louie and Georgie. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Radius Hawthorne for their wonderful care and support.

"In our hearts forever"

At Beryl's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Hughey family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







HUGHEY, Beryl Faith:On May 9, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved and adored Mum of Adrienne and Katrina and loved mother-in-law of Philip and David. Dearest Nanny of Brad and Hannah, Olivia and Andy, Jaimee and Shannon; Anna and Sam, Curt and Kirsten, Garet and Gemma. Great-Grandmother of Hunter, Alice, Levi, Mia, Summer, Chloe, Ella, Pippa, Louie and Georgie. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Radius Hawthorne for their wonderful care and support."In our hearts forever"At Beryl's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Hughey family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Published in The Press on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers