DINEEN,
Beryl Edith (née Stick):
On Wednesday May 15, 2019 in Auckland, surrounded by the love of her family. Much loved wife of Ray, mother and mother-in-law of Justine and Cameron, Geoff and Mishelle. Dear Nana to Abigail, Oliver, Phoebe, Isaac and Asher. Beryl was a treasured daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Many thanks to all who have supported Beryl, Ray and family over a difficult time.
Rest easy now Mum.
A memorial service will be held for Beryl at St Martins Church, 50 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, Christchurch, on May 27, at 2.00pm. Messages to 7 Awa Road, RD1, Kumeu, Auckland.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019