BROWNE, Joy:
On February 13, 2019, peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Sally, Tim and Lyn, Debbie and Ken, and Roger and Greg, adored grandmother of Rosie, and Hannah; Danielle and Cai, and Josh; and a beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
"Forever in our hearts".
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joy Browne, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, This Day (Saturday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Please dress colourfully for Joy.
Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019