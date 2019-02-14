Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On February 13, 2019, peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Sally, Tim and Lyn, Debbie and Ken, and Roger and Greg, adored grandmother of Rosie, and Hannah; Danielle and Cai, and Josh; and a beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.

"Forever in our hearts".

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joy Browne, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, This Day (Saturday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Please dress colourfully for Joy.







