VAVASOUR, Bernard John:
Passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Loved husband of Susan. Respected father and father-in-law of Thomas and Kris, Maria, Katherine and Andrew, Joseph and Sandy, Matthew and Gaynor, Dominic and Justine, and Gerard. Loving Grandfather of Stacy, Karl Christopher, Kelsey, Dale, Sharlene, Rose, JD, Lauchlan and Jordon. Loved brother, uncle and great-uncle. Bernard of Richmond formerly of Marlborough. The Service for Bernard has been held.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019