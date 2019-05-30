O'REGAN,
Bernard Joseph (Bernie):
Passed away suddenly at home on May 28, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved husband and soulmate for 51 years of Marilyn, much loved dad and father-in-law of Sharon and Dinghy, and Linda, treasured grandad of Phoebe, and a loved brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 45 Brickfield Road, RD 2, Hokitika 7882. In Bernie's memory, donations to the West Coast St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held at All Saints Church, Stafford St, Hokitika, tomorrow (Friday), commencing at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2019