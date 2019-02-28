BARROW,
Bernard John (Bernie/BJ):
On February 25, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch, aged 83 years. Dearly loved son of the late Mary and Ernest Barrow (Greymouth). Loved brother and brother-in-law of late Gordon and Margaret, Kevin (dec), Graeme (dec) and Nora, Brendon and Janet, and Des and Helen (dec). Much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Parklands Hospital for their love and care shown to Bernie and family over the past 8 years. Messages may be addressed to the Barrow Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Bernard's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Tomorrow (Friday), March 1, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 28, 2019