Bernard John (Bernie/BJ):

On February 25, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch, aged 83 years. Dearly loved son of the late Mary and Ernest Barrow (Greymouth). Loved brother and brother-in-law of late Gordon and Margaret, Kevin (dec), Graeme (dec) and Nora, Brendon and Janet, and Des and Helen (dec). Much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Parklands Hospital for their love and care shown to Bernie and family over the past 8 years. Messages may be addressed to the Barrow Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Bernard's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Tomorrow (Friday), March 1, at 10.00am.







