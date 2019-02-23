Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benham PARKER. View Sign



On December 25, 2018, Ben died of a heart attack in his sleep, aged 48, at his home in Sacramento, California. He was much loved and is greatly missed by his wife Andrea, his mother Margaret, his brothers Dan and Will and his sisters Jane and Caroline. Since 1996 Ben had lived in the US playing and coaching rugby, working in property valuation and development. He achieved much as a player and coach of various teams through the US including his beloved Sacramento Blackhawks Rugby Club, which he founded. He was the immediate past president of the North California Rugby Union. A wonderful celebration of his life was held in Sacramento on January 16, 2019, with many there to pay tribute to the man he was, and the positive impact he had on so many in his community. A memorial service for family and friends in New Zealand will be held in Heathcote on Saturday, March 2 at 2.30pm, at St Marys Church on Martindales Road. If you wish to attend or for further information please contact Dan Parker on parkerandassociates.co.nz

PARKER,Benham Richard Strahan(Ben):On December 25, 2018, Ben died of a heart attack in his sleep, aged 48, at his home in Sacramento, California. He was much loved and is greatly missed by his wife Andrea, his mother Margaret, his brothers Dan and Will and his sisters Jane and Caroline. Since 1996 Ben had lived in the US playing and coaching rugby, working in property valuation and development. He achieved much as a player and coach of various teams through the US including his beloved Sacramento Blackhawks Rugby Club, which he founded. He was the immediate past president of the North California Rugby Union. A wonderful celebration of his life was held in Sacramento on January 16, 2019, with many there to pay tribute to the man he was, and the positive impact he had on so many in his community. A memorial service for family and friends in New Zealand will be held in Heathcote on Saturday, March 2 at 2.30pm, at St Marys Church on Martindales Road. If you wish to attend or for further information please contact Dan Parker on [email protected] or Will Parker on [email protected]

