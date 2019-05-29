Belinda-Jane LAING

LAING, Belinda-Jane (Belle):
On May 24, 2019, tragically taken; aged 34 years. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Judi, Robin, and Kasey, loved sister of Michael, Jamie, Joshua, loved granddaughter of Des Lamond, and a loved niece of Joy, Denise, Ross and Yvonne. Messages to the Laing family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, June 4, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on May 29, 2019
