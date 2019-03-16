Acknowledgment

CULLEN, Bede Anthony:

Bede's family wishes to sincerely thank all those who attended his rosary, funeral and burial, sent flowers and messages of condolence, cooked meals and provided support to us through the time of his sudden illness and death. As we were unable to speak personally to everyone and many addresses are unknown please accept this acknowledgement of our very sincere gratitude. To the Staff of Ward 24 at Christchurch Hospital we also acknowledge and sincerely appreciate your warmth and kindness to Bede and the family throughout a very difficult time.



