HASLETT,
Beatrice Margaret:
In her 90th year, on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Most dearly loved wife and sweetheart of the late Murray; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Diana and John Turner (Culverden), Tony and Sally (Hastings), Sarah and David Hartles (Mangawhai), and David and Susan (Sydney); and loved Grannie of her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 327 Beach Rd, Campbells Bay, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11.00am, and Bea will be interred at Church of St John the Baptist Church, 344 Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Waimate North, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019