WRIGHT, Barry Frank:
After a long struggle, passed peacefully on May 6, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, with his loving family beside him, aged 74 years. Cherished husband of Alison for 52 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Grant, David and Bridget, Simon and Lisa, Jeremy and Sonja; respected grandpa of Amber, Willow (both deceased); Claudia, Ben, Gabby; Stacey, Alex, Blake, Charlotte; Zoe, and Lilly; and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barry Wright, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Barry will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, May 10 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 8, 2019