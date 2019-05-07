VAUGHAN, Barry:

On May 4, 2019, peacefully at Tasman Rest Home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy, loved father of Sue, Jan, Michael, and Peter. Grandfather and great-grandfather of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved god-father of Sarah. Special thanks for the wonderful support and care provided by Hospice, Flaxmore and Tasman Rest Homes and to Dr Elizabeth Wood for her great compassion and expertise in caring for Barry over the years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Barry Vaughan, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held at Hills Community Church, Aranui Road, Mapua, on Thursday, May 9, at 11.00am.





