SLIGH, Barry Emsley:
Aged 71, died unexpectedly but peacefully after a short illness with family by his side. Beloved father of Richard and Tom, brother of Barbara, Jonathan, David, the late Michael and the late Peter and their families. Treasured Poppa of Adalyn, Felix, Bodhi and Grayson. His legacy of 'Taunton' and horticultural achievement will continue to flourish around the world.
Forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank all those that have cared for Barry recently. A celebration of his life will be held this Saturday, June 22, at 10.30am, at Northbrook Chapel, (Spark Lane) off Northbrook Road, Rangiora. Messages to the Sligh Family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora.
Published in The Press from June 20 to June 21, 2019