REIHA, Barry Patrick:
Passed away peacefully at his home in Greymouth on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Wendy, much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Leanne (Nelson), Sharleen and Justin Murtha (Christchurch), and the late Nadine. Cherished grandad of Hayley, Brooke, Mitchell, and Kyla, and a loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle and a great friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Messages to 112 Tasman Street, Greymouth 7805. A funeral service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Monday, March 25, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery.
Resting in the care of
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in The Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019