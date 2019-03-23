ELLIS, Barry Raymond:

Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, (beloved son of the late Raymond and Margaret Ellis). Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Rochelle and Raymond, Rebekah, Clayton and Stacey. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Sue, Brian (dec) and Strowan, uncle, cousin, workmate, and friend. The best Grandad in the world to Chessie, Bailey, Keely, Jayda, Maddison, Kayla, Jaime and Carter, and former husband to Judy, friend and hairdresser. A special thanks to Isobel at Nurse Maude for the care and compassion given. Donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/brellis2003. Messages to the Ellis Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Monday, March 25, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.





