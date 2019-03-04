DAWSON, Barry Ernest:
On Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 64 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Emma and Steve Jack, Gina, and Laura. Friend of Jan. Messages may be addressed to the Dawson family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2019