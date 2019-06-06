Barry BOWATER

  • "A Master Craftsman who spent loving time on the "Owhetoro"..."
    - Ian Jenkins
    - Sarah Mitchell
  • "Remembering Barry as a loving and supportive husband to..."
    - Sarah Mitchell
  • "Remembering Barry and all his support at CYMBC. Deepest..."
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

BOWATER, Barry Norman:
On June 4, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Wisha, much loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Andrea, and Lesley and Andrew, a treasured Granddad of Danielle and Nick, Alex, Xanthe, Fenella, and a proud and loving Great-Granddad of Lucia, and Hudson. Messages to the Bowater Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Friday), at 4.30pm.

Published in The Press from June 6 to June 7, 2019
