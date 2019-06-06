BOWATER, Barry Norman:
On June 4, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Wisha, much loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Andrea, and Lesley and Andrew, a treasured Granddad of Danielle and Nick, Alex, Xanthe, Fenella, and a proud and loving Great-Granddad of Lucia, and Hudson. Messages to the Bowater Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Friday), at 4.30pm.
Published in The Press from June 6 to June 7, 2019