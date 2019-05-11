CLARK,
Barrie Royston (Baz):
On May 7, 2019, unexpectedly at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland. Dearly loved husband of Helen. A loved brother of Dave, Bev, Robin; Chris, Karen, Geoff, Lyn, Vince, Rob and the late Marianne. A loved brother-in-law of the Barry family, and a loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A Requiem Mass for Barrie will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Monday, May 13, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019