Barrie CLARK

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Helen, we always..."
    - Judy and Graham Check
  • "Dear Helen, so sorry to hear of the death of Barry all my..."
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Barrie's untimely death. It..."
    - Helen (nee )Watson) Cummings
  • "Heart felt sympathies to Barrier's family. Barrie's..."
    - Rhys Barrier
  • "I loved working with Barrie at confirmation lessons at St..."
    - Chris Duckworth
Death Notice

CLARK,
Barrie Royston (Baz):
On May 7, 2019, unexpectedly at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland. Dearly loved husband of Helen. A loved brother of Dave, Bev, Robin; Chris, Karen, Geoff, Lyn, Vince, Rob and the late Marianne. A loved brother-in-law of the Barry family, and a loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A Requiem Mass for Barrie will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Monday, May 13, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.