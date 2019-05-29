Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara YESBERG. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, aged 93. Wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne Pentecost, Al and Vicki, Jan and Mike Murphy, Paul and Wendy, and Mark. Loved Nan Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care their Mum received from the Nursing staff and caregivers at Admatha Lodge. Messages c/- PO Box 151, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads (entrance from Wilkinsons via Gardiners), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.30pm.







YESBERG, Barbara Anne:Peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, aged 93. Wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne Pentecost, Al and Vicki, Jan and Mike Murphy, Paul and Wendy, and Mark. Loved Nan Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care their Mum received from the Nursing staff and caregivers at Admatha Lodge. Messages c/- PO Box 151, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads (entrance from Wilkinsons via Gardiners), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.30pm. Published in The Press on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers