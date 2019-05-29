Barbara YESBERG

Death Notice

YESBERG, Barbara Anne:
Peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, aged 93. Wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne Pentecost, Al and Vicki, Jan and Mike Murphy, Paul and Wendy, and Mark. Loved Nan Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care their Mum received from the Nursing staff and caregivers at Admatha Lodge. Messages c/- PO Box 151, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads (entrance from Wilkinsons via Gardiners), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.30pm.

Published in The Press on May 29, 2019
