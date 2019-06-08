Barbara WESTENRA

  • "RIP barbara miss yo so much x"
    - Marcia Pagel
  • "Rest in peace Barbara, its been a pleasure knowing you,..."
    - Denise Spicer-Boyes
Death Notice

WESTENRA,
Barbara Catherine Ann:
Passed away on May 22, 2019, in Blenheim, in her 95th year. She will be missed by her loving family which includes daughters: Jana (deceased), Judy and Priscilla; sons: Warner (deceased) and Rod, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and late husband Derrick Fitzgerald Westenra. Her family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Redwood Rest Home who cared for her so kindly. Her family has had a private memorial service for Barbara.

Published in The Press on June 8, 2019
