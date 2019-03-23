Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on March 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Brian, and mother and mother-in-law of Joanna and Malcolm Lowrey and Blair and Myra, and family. Much loved Gran of Georgina, Ben and Toby. Sister and sister-in-law to Ian and Rhonda, Barry and Yvonne, Tom and Barbara, and Grant (dec) and Tania McCully. A service celebrating the life of Barbara will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Wednedsay, March 27, 2019, at 2.00pm. Barbara will be at home with family until the service. Messages to 759 Pleasant Point Highway, Levels, RD 5, Timaru 7975.







Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019

